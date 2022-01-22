O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,237 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1,623,700.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,194,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after buying an additional 403,614 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,928,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,958,000 after buying an additional 254,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,469,000 after buying an additional 219,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

