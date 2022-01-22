O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,852 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1,940.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 3.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $91.52 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.13 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.10.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

