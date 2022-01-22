O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 134.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 65.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Aaron’s by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marvonia P. Moore acquired 1,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $50,507.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Aaron's

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

