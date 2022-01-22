O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,609 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,774,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 52,208 shares during the last quarter.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE:PEB opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -1.44%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

