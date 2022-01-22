Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.84

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 3.84 and last traded at 3.93, with a volume of 53781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Offerpad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.79.

Get Offerpad alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.67.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by 0.15. The business had revenue of 540.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 500.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Offerpad will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $8,720,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $6,664,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $3,096,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $434,000.

About Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.