Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.84

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 3.84 and last traded at 3.93, with a volume of 53781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.90.
Several research firms recently issued reports on OPAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Offerpad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.79.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.67.
In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $8,720,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $6,664,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $3,096,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $434,000.
About Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.