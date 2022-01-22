Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 747.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,963 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.18% of Old Republic International worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 284.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

