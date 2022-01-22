OMG Network Hits Market Capitalization of $618.82 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $4.41 or 0.00012384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $618.82 million and approximately $559.55 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.07 or 0.00283675 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000096 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

