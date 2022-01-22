Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. Ondas has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ondas news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $147,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,066 shares of company stock worth $1,554,250. Corporate insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the second quarter worth $110,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the third quarter worth $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

