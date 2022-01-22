OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in OneMain were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 8.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 97.0% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,165,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,537,000 after purchasing an additional 557,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMF opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

