OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, with a total value of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OMF opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.