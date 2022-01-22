Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

ONEXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. increased their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Onex in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ONEXF traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.05. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,968. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 20.00 and a quick ratio of 20.00. Onex has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $79.83.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 74.31% and a return on equity of 23.14%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is 1.61%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

