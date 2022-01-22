Onooks Price Tops $0.47 (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $5.09 million and $186,604.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Onooks has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One Onooks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00051064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.59 or 0.06777932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,411.19 or 0.99520949 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars.

