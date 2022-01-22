Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Ooma stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $436.73 million, a P/E ratio of -183.48 and a beta of 0.55. Ooma has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

