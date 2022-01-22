Opal Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Opal has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Opal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Opal has a total market capitalization of $99,090.71 and $4.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opal alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Opal Profile

OPAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com

Buying and Selling Opal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.