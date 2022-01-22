OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $3.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.62.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,832,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,740. The company has a market capitalization of $431.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.