Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) Short Interest Update

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ORIA opened at $9.69 on Friday. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIA. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,786,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,713,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,106,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

