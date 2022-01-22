Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is an emerging orthobiologics company. It engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

ORTIF stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

