PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

