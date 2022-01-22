PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $62.50 price target on the stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.04.

PD stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.24. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $44,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,293 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 318.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after buying an additional 144,609 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

