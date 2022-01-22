Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,505.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 76,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,680,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,739 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $483.63 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $530.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Argus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.56.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.