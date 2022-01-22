Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,723 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Marriott International by 305.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 459,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

