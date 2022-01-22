Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,256 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

