Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,023 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,810 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TowneBank worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,117,000 after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TowneBank by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,115,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TowneBank by 32.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,471,000 after buying an additional 370,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TowneBank by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,578,000 after buying an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TowneBank by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,524,000 after buying an additional 67,547 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.