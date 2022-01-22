Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,547 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 16,307.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PriceSmart worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 10.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,936 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $713,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,896 shares of company stock worth $5,774,803 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

