Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.51 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.51 ($0.16). Approximately 169 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 89,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.16).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.07 million and a PE ratio of -4.60.

About Panthera Resources (LON:PAT)

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. Panthera Resources PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

