Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

PARXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.32.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

