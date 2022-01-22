ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $9,040.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,633.54 or 0.99987403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00082057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00027675 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00415378 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

