Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

PASG has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.04.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 164,700 shares of company stock valued at $902,344. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Passage Bio by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Passage Bio by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.