Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after buying an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

