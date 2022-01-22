Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $143.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

