Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,003 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,160,000 after buying an additional 334,370 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after buying an additional 325,518 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,463,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,622,000 after buying an additional 203,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,823,000 after buying an additional 310,090 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EIX opened at $62.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 139.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

