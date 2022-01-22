Peel Hunt Boosts Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Price Target to GBX 900

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 850 ($11.60) to GBX 900 ($12.28) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an add rating on the stock.

Shares of LON KEYS opened at GBX 910 ($12.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £284.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67. Keystone Law Group has a 52 week low of GBX 559 ($7.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 910 ($12.42). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 823.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 793.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

In other Keystone Law Group news, insider Simon Robert Philips sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.92), for a total transaction of £2,000,000 ($2,728,885.25).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.