Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires 485 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,602,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $402.43 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $335.60 and a one year high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $446.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.