Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,297,000 after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 275.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 203,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 149,416 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,189,000 after acquiring an additional 121,396 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

BXMT stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.