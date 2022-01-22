Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $98.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.64. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

