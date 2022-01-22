Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $488,000 Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,180,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,150,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $472.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.16. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $375.06 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.