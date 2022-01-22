Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $667,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

