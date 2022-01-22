Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $940,000 Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth about $741,875,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,242,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,300 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,670,000 after acquiring an additional 235,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,882,000 after acquiring an additional 773,725 shares in the last quarter.

EWZ opened at $29.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $42.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

