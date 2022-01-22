Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $494.18 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $380.64 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $577.24 and a 200-day moving average of $560.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.43.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.