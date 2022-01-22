Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. MKM Partners cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.19. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $166.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $175,138.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

