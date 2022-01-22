Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.19. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $166.57.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $175,138.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

