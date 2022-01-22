Penny Sanford Sells 40,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $1,409,200.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $1,632,800.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 4.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of eXp World by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of eXp World by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

