People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 1,064 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 43.9% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 36.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $214.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.34 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.47.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

