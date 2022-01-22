People s United Financial Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 390,608 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after acquiring an additional 272,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 220,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The business had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

