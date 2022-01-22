People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.99 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $589.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.42.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

