People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in American International Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in American International Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

AIG opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $62.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

