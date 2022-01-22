People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $53,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $326.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $152.14 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

