People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 74,962 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 430,958 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

