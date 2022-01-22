Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Purchases $144,406.08 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 71,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $144,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 175,322 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $361,163.32.

On Monday, January 10th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,251.94.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 380,365 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $867,232.20.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.67 million, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 376,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Performant Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFMT. TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

