PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $174.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.17. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.